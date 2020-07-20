Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy live it up on yacht in Portugal
She Instagrammed this picture on a boat with husband Peter, 39, and their daughters; Sophia, nine, and Liberty, five, while sons Johnny and Jack were outside the frame. She captioned it: "Precious moments."
Former England footballer Peter Crouch has taken his model wife Abbey Clancy and their kids on a holiday to Portugal. On Saturday, Abbey posted these stunning vacation pictures on social media.
View this post on Instagram
She Instagrammed this picture on a boat with husband Peter, 39, and their daughters; Sophia, nine, and Liberty, five, while sons Johnny and Jack were outside the frame. She captioned it: "Precious moments."
View this post on Instagram
According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple are currently on a getaway with Abbey's musician brother John and his girlfriend Maeve.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe