Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy live it up on yacht in Portugal

Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 09:41 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

She Instagrammed this picture on a boat with husband Peter, 39, and their daughters; Sophia, nine, and Liberty, five, while sons Johnny and Jack were outside the frame. She captioned it: "Precious moments."

Pics courtesy/Abbey Clancy's Instagram accoount
Former England footballer Peter Crouch has taken his model wife Abbey Clancy and their kids on a holiday to Portugal. On Saturday, Abbey posted these stunning vacation pictures on social media.

 
 
 
According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple are currently on a getaway with Abbey's musician brother John and his girlfriend Maeve.

