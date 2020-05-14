Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy finds homeschooling 4 kids exhausting

Former England and Tottenham footballer Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy is having a tough time homeschooling her four children during the ongoing Coronavirus-caused lockdown, reported Britain's The Daily Mail newspaper. Abbey, 34, mum to Sophia, nine, Liberty, four, Johnny, two, and Jack, 11 months, said she is paranoid about school work.

"It's exhausting, doing homeschooling and having the kids around 24 hours a day. But, for them, you have to snap into shape, you have to put your tiredness and feelings aside and focus on them. I'm really paranoid about school work, not getting it right or doing enough, it's really hard," said Abbey, adding that hubby Peter has been very supportive throughout.



Abbey Clancy

"Pete is always a good person to have around. He's laid back, a good motivator and supporter. He doesn't worry about anything. If I'm having a wobble, he will always bring me back down to earth," added Abbey, who ensures her kids are always engaged.



Peter Crouch

"I like to achieve something each day, so I go to bed and feel good about the day. That can be a family walk, baking cakes or playing a game," she said.

