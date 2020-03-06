Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy suffers from mom guilt with 4 kids

MODEL Abbey Clancy, wife of former English footballer Peter Crouch, has admitted she finds it difficult to balance her career and family life. Abbey, 34, is the mother of four children—Sophia, eight, Liberty, six, Johnny, two, and Jack, eight months. "I am still figuring it out to be honest. My baby is only eight months old still, you have to go back to work and you have that mum guilt," the TV star told the entertainment portal, BANG Showbiz.

She added: "Before I go to work, I've got to organise the school run, the packed lunches and go and pick them up and pick them up for after school clubs. As a mum, you've got this incredible task of running the household whilst trying to maintain who you are as a person. But it's the best job that we do. I'm still trying to balance it all."

