Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey finds it tough splitting attention between 4 kids

British model Abbey Clancy, wife of former England footballer Peter Crouch has said that giving her kids equal amount of attention is challenging and felt that it’s difficult to strike a balance between four children.

Abbey, 33, who is married to Crouch, 38, since 2011, has four children — Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, Johnny, 21 months, and Jack, four months. "We’re still trying to work out our own flow, but you’ve just got to take it at your own pace and not put pressure on yourself or compare yourself to anyone else," Abbey was quoted as saying by entertainment portal, Female First. "Being a mum of four, my biggest challenge is balance and making sure they all get equal amount of attention. You have to put your focus into the kids, but it’s so rewarding in other ways," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates