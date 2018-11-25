Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy on hair loss issue: It was scary

other-sports

Footballer Peter Crouch's model wife Clancy says everything that could go wrong with her appearance during her pregnancies, did

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

England football star Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy, 32, has revealed that she suffered various issues. Recalling her hair loss, Clancy, who has kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and son Johnny, 10 months with Crouch, told OK! online: "It was really scary — every time I got a shower, there was just clumps of hair coming out. Every time I brushed my hair, it would fall out. It happened throughout my pregnancy, and after giving birth."

"I was just thinking 'when is this going to stop? Am I going to be left with any hair?' It was scary, but the things we go through to have our lovely babies. You'd give your whole head of hair to have a healthy baby. But for anyone, hair loss can be a very scary thing."

She added that she even had acne issues. "I really suffered in my pregnancies, and everything that could go wrong with your appearance, did. My hair fell out, then my skin just went mad and I was covered in spots — but literally as soon as the baby came out, my skin cleared up," added Clancy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates