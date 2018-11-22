Peter Farrelly: Road trips clear my head

hollywood

Peter Farrelly

Director Peter Farrelly, best known for films like Dumb and Dumber (1994) and There's Something About Mary (1998), teams up with Oscar winner (Mahershala Ali) and two-time Oscar nominee (Viggo Mortensen) to tell a story based on a road trip involving an Italian-American bouncer-turned-driver and a famous pianist in Green Book.

Interestingly, the director feels many of his movies have road trips in them. Farrelly himself has driven cross-country 22 times, 16 of which were solo.



Still from Green Book

Talking about his fascination with road trips, Farrelly said, "It's interesting how many of my movies actually have road trips in them. I love nothing more than to get in the car and just go. It helps me think. It clears my head. It's something in my brain that just keeps drawing me to these kind of stories. I can't get enough of them."

