Peter Safran: New Suicide Squad film is total reboot

hollywood

Peter Safran said the James Gunn-directed film has a lot to offer in comparison to the 2016 film

Producer Peter Safran has revealed that the upcoming Suicide Squad movie will be a "total reboot". Safran said the James Gunn-directed film has a lot to offer in comparison to the 2016 film, reported Contactmusic.

"First of all, we don't call it 'Suicide Squad 2' because it's a total reboot, so it's 'The Suicide Squad' and I think people should be extremely excited about it. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," Safran said.

The original Suicide Squad movie, which had a star-studded cast that included the likes of Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, performed well at the box office, but was widely panned by the critics.

