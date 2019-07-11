Peter Sagan clinches Stage 5, Julian Alaphilippe retains lead

other-sports

France's leader Julian Alaphilippe will embark in yellow again on the first real mountain test in the Alsace

Peter Sagan

Colmar (France): Slovak Peter Sagan reserved enough strength in the hills of the Alsace region to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France stage win yesterday.

France's leader Julian Alaphilippe will embark in yellow again on the first real mountain test in the Alsace in France on Stage 6 as the local hero even had a tilt at the stage win with a downhill charge after the final climb. Sagan's win will be popular with fans as the charismatic former triple world champion, and six-time green sprint jersey winner had been frustrated in two near misses so far.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates