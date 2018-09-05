Peter Schmeichel: Manchester United progressing under boss Jose Mourinho

football

There has been talk of tension at Manchester United, whose start to the EPL season has seen them claim six points from four matches

Jose Mourinho and Peter Schmeichel

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel does not believe there is any dressing room disharmony and feels the Red Devils are making progress under Jose Mourinho's management. There has been talk of tension at United, whose start to the EPL season has seen them claim six points from four matches.

"I don't believe there is any unrest in that dressing room. I think they are working to a plan and it's kind of going to plan. It's not this unsuccessful place that I read about and listen to in the media," Schmeichel said. "There's a Europa League win, there's a League Cup win, there's two FA Cup finals and they were runners-up to an incredible Manchester City side last year. I think, that's not too bad.

"What I see is progress; it's getting better, we've got better players, more exciting players. At some point, everything will gel together and Jose will have the team that he wants and we're going to see a different Man United team and performance."

