Peter Siddle on the losing side as Yorkshire bounce back against Essex

Australia paceman Peter Siddle took eight wickets in the match yet still found himself on the losing side as Yorkshire completed a remarkable comeback to beat Essex with more than a day to spare in their County Championship clash at Chelmsford



Peter Siddle

Australia paceman Peter Siddle took eight wickets in the match yet still found himself on the losing side as Yorkshire completed a remarkable comeback to beat Essex with more than a day to spare in their County Championship clash at Chelmsford on Sunday. Yorkshire were skittled out for 50 in their first innings, with Siddle taking four wickets for seven runs.

But having dismissed Essex for 142 in reply, Yorkshire made 329 in their second innings, a total that included Harry Brook's maiden first-class hundred. That left reigning county champions Essex needing to make 238 to win, but with Steve Patterson taking a career-best six for 40 and Ben Coad three wickets they were dismissed for 146 as Yorkshire won by 91 runs.

In the Second Division, South Africa's Aiden Markram fell just short of a Championship century as he led Durham's recovery against Leicestershire at Chester-le-Street. Markram, one of the most promising young batsmen in world cricket, had started his Durham career in dreadful fashion with a pair of noughts against Kent, and another duck in the first innings of this match.

But having made a brilliant 152 for South Africa in their series-clinching fourth Test win over Australia in Johannesburg in March, the 23-year-old showed something closer to his best form on Sunday. He came in with hosts Durham following on after being dismissed for 184 in reply to Leicestershire's 440 but went on to make 94. Durham ended the day on 233 for one, still behind but with a draw in their sights.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever