Petition in Bombay HC against proposal for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in 'green zone'

Bombay High Court

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the proposal for constructing Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Mayor's bungalow in Mumbai's Dadar area, a green zone.

The petition, filed by social worker Santosh Daundkar, seeks the cancellation of orders for the change of land use (CLU) of the said property, which is located in the green zone. The proposed memorial is also said to be in the violation of coastal regulatory rules.

The petition 'impugns the decision of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to refuse to take cognizance of conspicuous violations of law particularly that of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, in the matter of change of use of the land earmarked for Mayor's Bungalow and Recreation ground.'

'The said Mayor's Bungalow comprises heritage structures' the petition further states.

