Petition in Delhi HC against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; hearing on December 19

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A petition has been filed by the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh in Delhi High Court claiming that Om Raut, director of the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh Delhi approached the Delhi High Court claiming that the director of the Ajay Devgn starrer film has concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The matter is listed for December 19.



The petitioner society comprises members of the Kshatriya Koli community who have strongly object to the film, which they say misrepresents the lineage of the great Tanhaji Malusare, who has been purportedly shown as belonging to the Maratha community while according to the petitioners he is a Koli Maratha.



The petitioner has appealed to the court to issue an appropriate direction to the Central Board of Film Certification not to give the film a certificate for the release unless the director of the film Om Raut shows the true lineage of Tanhaji.



Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It is slated for release on January 10.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever