Petra Kvitova beats Daria Kasatkina, moves to semis of Madrid Open

Kvitova, who has won this season's tournaments in St. Petersburg and Doha, will face compatriot Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals



Petra Kvitova

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova eliminated Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open 6-2, 6-0 and progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament. The Czech player, twice the winner in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, took an hour and five minutes to beat the Russian player on Thursday, reports Efe.

Kvitova, who has won this season's tournaments in St. Petersburg and Doha, will face compatriot Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals, who beat reigning champion Romanian Simona Halep 6-4 and 6-3. The other semi-final will see France's Caroline Garcia, who beat Spain's Carla Suarez 6-2, 6-3, play Dutch Kiki Bertens, who beat Russia's Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever