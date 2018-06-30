Petra Kvitova elated to meet Monica Seles, her inspiration

In 1993, Gunter Parche leaned over and stabbed Seles with a nine-inch blade during the Citizen Cup in Germany

That former World No. 1 Monica Seles is Petra Kvitova's inspiration has something to do with an incident both faced at different stages of their life — knife stabbing.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Kvitova was attacked by a man armed with a knife at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic.



Yesterday, Kvitova tweeted this picture with Seles and captioned it, "No words needed to explain why this incredible woman is a particular inspiration to me. So wonderful to meet you finally @MonicaSeles10s."

