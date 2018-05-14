Petra Kvitova: Madrid Open title win is sweet and weird

World No. 10 Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015



Petra Kvitova with her trophy in Madrid

Petra Kvitova won the Madrid Open title for the third time on Saturday with a 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-3 victory over Kiki Bertens. World No. 10 Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, has now claimed four titles in 2018 after triumphs in St Petersburg, Doha and last weekend in Prague.

"It feels sweet and weird as well," said Kvitova on becoming the first woman to win the Madrid thrice. "Coming from Prague, I didn't think I could be in the final. My body is exhausted," she added.

