Petra Kvitova not in favour of seeding for Serena Williams

Many in tennis, including long-time rival Maria Sharapova, believe the rule needs to be changed. But not Kvitova



Petra Kvitova

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova insisted yesterday that the French Open was right not to hand Serena Williams a special seeding for the event. Many in tennis, including long-time rival Maria Sharapova, believe the rule needs to be changed. But not Kvitova.

"I don't really think so," said Kvitova who was off the tour for six months last year after suffering knife wounds fighting off a burglar at her home in the Czech Republic. "When I came back I didn't feel like a top-20 player. I was seeded because of the points I earned the year before. It was a bit different, but I don't think that should be the rule for this."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever