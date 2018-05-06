Petra Kvitova rallies to win Prague Open crown

No 2 seed Petra Kvitova rallied from a set down to beat No. 7 seed Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the summit clash of the Prague Open on Saturday



This was two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova's 23rd career WTA title. Czech champ Kvitova broke Buzarnescu in the fourth game of the third set and then held her serve to take a big lead (4-1). Kvitova, who won at St Petersburg and Qatar earlier this year, then went on to convert the very first matchpoint she received.

