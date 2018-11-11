Petra wins Heart award, donates cheque to hospital

tennis

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, who was honoured with the second Fed Cup Heart Award, decided to donate the cheque to the hospital that saved her hand following a knife attack by an intruder in her home in 2016.

Kvitova received a cheque for USD10,000 (approx Rs 7.2 lakh), which she gave to the Institute of Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery in Prague. The Fed Cup Heart Award winner is chosen through a voting system.

The criteria is that the player should have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court, and demonstrated commitment to their team. "I'm excited to have won the Heart Award. It's a big honour for me to win it. I won it once before, in 2011, and it's a beautiful award — it's awarded by the fans, which is something very special," she told FedCup.com.

