Petrol bunks to remain closed 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday in TN, Puducherry

Representational picture

Petrol bunks in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed dawn to dusk on Wednesday as a mark of respect to DMK President M. Karunanidhi who breathed his last here on Tuesday, said an office-bearer of Tamil Nadu Petrol Dealers Association.

