Petrol bunks to remain closed 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday in TN, Puducherry

Aug 08, 2018, 07:18 IST | IANS

In a statement issued here, the association said as a mark of respect to Karunanidhi, all petrol bunks in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed on Wednesday from 6 a.m to 6 p.m

Representational picture

Petrol bunks in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed dawn to dusk on Wednesday as a mark of respect to DMK President M. Karunanidhi who breathed his last here on Tuesday, said an office-bearer of Tamil Nadu Petrol Dealers Association.

Tags

tamil nadu
