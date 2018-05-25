Petrol, diesel prices rise to Rs 85.65 and Rs 73.2 in Mumbai

The prices came into effect at 6 am on Friday



Fuel prices continued to increase for the 12th straight day today, with petrol and diesel prices hiked by 32 and 18 paise, respectively. As per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are Delhi Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai 85.65; Kolkata 80.47 and Chennai 80.80; whereas diesel prices are: Delhi 68.75; Mumbai 73.2; Chennai 72.58; Kolkata 71.30.



The prices came into effect at 6 am on Friday. The domestic fuel prices are increasing as the crude oil price in the international market is continuously rallying upwards. In addition to it, the rupee is weakening against the US dollar, which has affected the rupee-dollar exchange rate, thus putting further burden on the prices.



The opposition parties are lampooning the Centre for the hike, which has remained unstoppable since the conclusion of the Karnataka Assembly polls. Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after he accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.



Taking to Twitter, Rahul urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the 'fuel challenge' to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices. "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response." However, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Centre would soon take quick measures to give some relief to the common people from the rising fuel prices.