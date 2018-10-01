Petrol nears Rs 84 a litre, diesel close to Rs 75 in Delhi

national

Petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai

Congress leaders and workers protest against the fuel price hike, in Faridabad on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices registered a new record high on Sunday. Petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel has been priced at Rs 79.40. Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08, while in Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 85.30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise for the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing the hike.

TN fishermen on indefinite strike

The fishing community in Rameshwaram district on Sunday declared an indefinite strike demanding subsidised diesel. Agitated fishermen residing in the region will also hold a one-day hunger strike on October 8, as the hike in the fuel prices has taken a toll on their livelihood. according to a member of the Rameshwaram Fishermen Association.

