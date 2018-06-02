Petrol price is Rs 86.01 while diesel is Rs 73.58 in Mumbai on June 2
The revised petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai
New Delhi: Prices for petrol and diesel were cut by nine paise on Saturday. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.
On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the national capital. The revised petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.
