Petrol prices continue to rise; Rs 89.80 in Mumbai

Petrol prices continued the upward movement across the metro cities on Saturday with the cost inching closer to the Rs 90-per-litre mark in Mumbai.

In the financial capital of the country, petrol was sold at Rs 89.80, up from Rs 89.69 per litre on Friday, data on the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

Similarly, in the other three cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 82.44, Rs 84.27 and Rs 85.69 per litre, against Rs 82.32, Rs 84.16 and Rs 85.58 per litre.

The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced around $78.80 per barrel.

Further, sector experts say, the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices.

In contrast to petrol, prices of diesel were unchanged on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were unchanged at Rs 73.87, Rs 75.72, Rs 78.42 and Rs 78.10 per litre, respectively.

Cost of the fuel in all the key cities except Kolkata are at their record levels. The all-time high price of diesel in the West Bengal capital was Rs 75.82, as recorded on September 11.

