Petrol pump employee robbed of nearly Rs 14 lakh in Rajasthan

crime

Representational picture

A petrol pump accountant was allegedly looted of around Rs 14 lakh by two unidentified men in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.

The accountant was on his way to deposit the cash in the bank when the motorcycle-borne men stopped and hurled chilli powder on him and looted Rs 13.90 lakh, Deganga police station SHO Ram Avatar said. A search is on to nab the accused, the officer added.

