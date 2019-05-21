PGA Championship: Koepka avoids collapse to win fourth major golf title

other-sports

The 29-year-old American has now won four major titles in his last eight starts and is the first man to ever hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, ahead of his tilt at a third successive US Open crown next month

USA's Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship trophy in New York on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Brooks Koepka returned to the top of the world rankings on Monday after his nerve-jangling second straight US PGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black. The 29-year-old American has now won four major titles in his last eight starts and is the first man to ever hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, ahead of his tilt at a third successive US Open crown next month.

He edged ahead of previous world number one Dustin Johnson at the summit, after his compatriot failed to chase him down in New York on Sunday, finishing two strokes adrift, having been seven behind at the start of the final round. It will be Koepka's ninth week as the world's top-ranked player. Justin Rose slipped down to third due to Koepka's rise.

World top 20 1. Brooks Koepka (USA) 11.00 average pts (+2) 2. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.93 (-1) 3. Justin Rose (ENG) 8.75 (-1) 4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.12 5. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.42 6. Tiger Woods (USA) 7.39 7. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 6.98 8. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.71 9. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.17 10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.67 11. Jon Rahm (ESP) 5.52 12. Matt Kuchar (USA) 5.42 (+1) 13. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.34 (-1) 14. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 5.11 (+3) 15. Jason Day (AUS) 4.94 (-1) 16. Tony Finau (USA) 4.78 (-1) 17. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.70 (-1) 18. Bubba Watson (USA) 4.33 19. Webb Simpson (USA) 4.02 20. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 4.01 (+1)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates