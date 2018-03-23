Pharma firms don't need NOC for exporting drugs, medical devices

To ensure ease of doing business, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has waived the provision of procuring "no-objection" certificate (NOC) by pharmaceutical companies for exporting drugs



To ensure ease of doing business, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has waived the provision of procuring "no-objection" certificate (NOC) by pharmaceutical companies for exporting drugs, medical devices and cosmetics across ports in the country. Previously, licensed manufacturers of drugs and medical devices could export them only to the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and the European Union.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the CDSCO said the NOC for licensed manufacturers will be waived if "shipping bills" submitted by the manufacturer include a copy of its "valid licence". "This is being done to bring ease in drug regulatory practices in India relating to export of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics. All the stakeholders are, however, required to comply with the regulatory requirements of the importing countries as per their specific needs," the notice read.

