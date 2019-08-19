Search

Phil Jagielka's wife dumps him for dating Australian model

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 09:35 IST | A correspondent

Phil and Emily were married for 10 years but as per a media report now have seperated

Phil Jagielka and Emily

Premier League footballer Phil Jagielka has been dumped by wife Emily over his friendship with an Australian model, Holly Young, who earlier dated Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Holly Young

Sheffield United defender Phil, 37, and Emily, 39, were married for 10 years, but according to reports in British tabloid, The Sun, the couple have now separated.

"It looks like a permanent split," a source said.

