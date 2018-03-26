Phil Lord, Christopher Miller to be credited as exec producers for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who left Solo: A Star Wars Story over creative differences, will be taking the executive producers credit on the project



Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who left "Solo: A Star Wars Story" over creative differences, will be taking the executive producers credit on the project. The duo was replaced by director Ron Howard in the film, which features Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton.

'We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film. In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit," Miller said at the third annual GLAS Animation Festival Friday in Berkeley, Variety reported.

"Solo..." will release worldwide on May 25 this year. Miller and Lord will next direct "Artemis", the film adaptation of the novel by "The Martian" author Andy Weir.

