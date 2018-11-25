Phil Mickelson defeats Tiger Woods to take 7million pounds prize

other-sports

"A day like today is not going to take anything away from his [Woods's] greatness, he's the greatest of all time, but to have some smack talk for the next few years means a lot to me because I don't have much on him," Mickelson said

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

It took the addition of floodlights and a makeshift 93-yard hole, but Phil Mickelson finally beat Tiger Woods in near-darkness to win their £7million (Rs 63.4 crore) showdown in Las Vegas.

Mickelson birdied the fourth extra hole at Shadow Creek to win a low-quality contest which failed to live up to the hype and was eventually decided by little more than a pitch-and-putt competition.

The five-time major winner also recovered from losing a 200,000 dollar (R1.4 crore) sidebet on the opening hole by winning three nearest-the-pin contests for a total of 600,000 dollars (R4.3 crore), with that money reportedly coming from the players themselves and being donated to charity.

"A day like today is not going to take anything away from his [Woods's] greatness, he's the greatest of all time, but to have some smack talk for the next few years means a lot to me because I don't have much on him," Mickelson said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever