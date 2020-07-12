Phil Simmons: Bowlers stuck to their task on day four against England

As Windies scalped five wickets on the final session of day four against England, Windies coach Phil Simmons has said that he was pleased with the performance of all bowlers. The coach also added that all bowlers displayed patience throughout the day and as a result, the team bagged five wickets in the final session of the day.

His remarks came after the conclusion of day four of the first Test. Windies has restricted England to 284/8 and as a result, the hosts have a lead of just 170.

"It showed the persistence of the bowlers. We'd been fighting all day and Stokes and Zak started to take the bowling apart. But the persistence of Jason was rewarded and then Alzarri's spell was a huge spell too," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"I'm extremely pleased with the way the bowlers bowled today - both when two batters Rory Burns and Dom Sibley batted before lunch and more so when Stokes and Crawley were trying to take it away from us," he added.

Adding further, he said: "The patience we exhibited has been something that we've been asking for for a while, and today it showed up. We bore the fruit of that in the evening session. You can't really say much more - they stuck to their tasks."

For England, Zack Crawley top-scored after playing a knock of 76 in the second innings while Dom Sibley also registered a half-century. The hosts were placed in a comfortable position at 249/3, but in the final hour of the day, the side ended up losing five wickets for just 35 runs. Shannon Gabriel has taken three wickets for Windies, while Jason Holder and Roston Chase have scalped two wickets each.

