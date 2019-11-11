Philip Mansour's Inspiring Story On How He Made It Big In The World Of Entrepreneurship

Experience is the best teacher they say. Books won’t teach you the same kind of practical knowledge which you get by being on-field in real life. Starting to work at a very early age, Philip Mansour dropped out of high school in 10th grade after which he got his General Education Development (GED). He hails from Los Angeles, California and at a very young age of 17, he was so drawn into the world of technology and marketing that he started his own eBay business.

When he turned 19, he launched his own company which sold wholesale digital electronics to small tech shops around the world. While being self-employed, he learned a lot of things about the business and its functioning. With strong practical experience, the 31-year old entrepreneur entered the software space in 2009 and sold various niche software products and services. The quality he provided with his products and services helped the dynamic entrepreneur to earn a lot of money and his monthly profit started touching 6 figures. In 2013, he has also started being a consultant to a lot of companies that wanted to increase their brand value and bring a lot of clients on board. The success of the companies which he worked with has rewarded him 6 figure consultation fees.

Apart from this, in April 2018, he launched Kontexo.com, an SMS communication platform for small scale businesses. However, in September 2019 he sold it. In November 2018, the entrepreneur started a joint venture and made his entry into the cosmetic business as they started a magnetic eyeliner and eyelash company named Glamnetic.com. The products were made available by the end of July 2019. In August this year, Philip sold 50 percent of the company for 6 figures and is now focusing on his new and exclusive cosmetic brand which he will start soon. When asked about his upcoming venture, Philip chose to be silent about it. We are really excited and are looking forward to what he has in store for all of us.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever