Philippine lawmaker, police escort shot dead

crime

They were taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival

Representational Image

A Philippines lawmaker and his police escort were shot dead on Saturday while attending a gift-giving event for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the country's Albay province.

The police said 52-year-old Rodel Batocabe, a member of the Philippines House of Representatives, and his security escort were gunned down in the afternoon at the covered court of Burgos in the south of Manila. They were taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Philippines presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo condemned the assassination, describing it as a senseless killing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Proper authorities are now investigating this brazen murder as we vow to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this felonious act to justice," Panelo said in a statement.

He said the Presidential Palace expressed its condolences to Batocabe's bereaved family, his loved ones and colleagues in Congress. No group claimed responsibility for the killing.

The Philippines mid-term elections are scheduled for May 2019. A Candidate would be contesting for over 18,000 national and local positions like senators, congressmen, governors and city mayors. Batocabe was reportedly running for the Mayor of Daraga.

The police were investigating whether the killing was related to the forthcoming polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates