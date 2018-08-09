Philippine president threatens to kill corrupt cops

international

The footage of Duterte's speech, which was delivered at the Malacanang Palace on Tuesday night, was aired repeatedly on Philippines television channels on Wednesday

Rodrigo Duterte. Pic/AFP

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to kill around 100 police officers accused of corruption and abuse of power, the media reported on Wednesday.

The footage of Duterte's speech, which was delivered at the Malacanang palace on Tuesday night, was aired repeatedly on Philippines television channels on Wednesday. "You are useless to me. You are a menace to society," Duterte said.

The officers who were called to the presidential palace included three policemen who were already serving a prison sentence and were released temporarily in order to listen to Duterte, Efe news reported.

The allegations against the officers included robbery, extortion, serious unlawful detention, kidnapping, rape, abuse of power and abandoning duty without permission. "If you stay like this, I will really kill you," Duterte said.

