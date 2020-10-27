Philippines typhoon: 13 people missing, thousands displaced

The remains of a house is surrounded by floods in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, Philippines, on Monday. Pic/AP

A fast-moving typhoon blew away from the Philippines on Monday after leaving at least 13 people missing, forcing thousands of villagers to flee to safety and flooding rural villages, disaster-response officials said.

The 13 people missing from Typhoon Molave included 12 fishermen who ventured out to sea over the weekend despite a no-sail restriction due to very rough seas. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The typhoon was blowing west toward the South China Sea with sustained winds of 125 km per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph. It roared overnight through island provinces south of the capital, Manila, which was lashed by strong winds but escaped major damage.

At least 25,000 villagers were displaced, with about 20,000 taking shelter in schools and government buildings that were turned into evacuation centres, the Office of Civil Defence said, but officials added that some have returned home in regions where the weather has cleared. "Villagers are now asking to be rescued because of the sudden wind which blew away roofs," Humerlito Dolor, governor of Oriental Mindoro province, told DZMM radio.

