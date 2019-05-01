Philosophy on the road

things-to-do

Listen to intrepid travellers share stories and legends from India and the world at this meet-up

Discussing mythological philosophy from around the world on a single platform, Dialogues of Plato will hold its first edition in the city this weekend. The event will begin with moderator Haridev Dadhich narrating mythological tales from India, followed by participants sharing their own legends and experiences

The other part of the event will be the philosophical dialogue. The session derives its name from the inspirations Dadhich gathered years ago at a similar session in Bengaluru named Socrates’ Last Stand. “When I started doing this on my own, I came to the name Dialogues of Plato as an ode to the inspiration, since Plato was a student of Socrates,” recalls Dadhich.

ON May 4, 4 pm to 6 pm

AT Backpacker Panda, Walton Road, Colaba.

LOG ON TO www.facebook.com/thedialoguesofplato

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates