Phone Bhoot: Have Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi seen these memes?
As the makers of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot announce the film, netizens share some hilarious memes!
Excel Entertainment recently announced their upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' revealing to the audience quirky and hilarious posters and BTS of the trio of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, who will be playing at the forefront in the movie. The pose that they struck quickly gained immense popularity among the netizens and the result was a plethora of memes featuring the actors all over the social media!
The first one had a Sacred Games connection, have a look right here:
The second one was a description of how the year 2020 has been for the people:
The next one was a collection of memes that had Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Rajpal Yadav from Partner and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:
A meme about a girl, a boy, and the guy people she tells not to worry about has been very famous, so how could this film stay away from that? Have a look:
And last but not the least, one user gave the first look a COVID-19 twist, here it is:
Fortunately, the photoshoot for the film had taken place before the lockdown had been imposed which is why the audience is bestowed upon with the BTS and the posters, the result of which is some humorous memes! The audience has also been raving about how they are excited to see the dynamic trio on the screens after the much-awaited announcement.
The upcoming supernatural comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The team will begin shoot later this year and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.
