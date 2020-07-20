Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have some behind-the-scenes fun

Earlier today, Excel Entertainment announced their next film titled 'Phone Bhoot' which will be a horror comedy and will star Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

After sharing the first look of the trio, the makers have now shared not one but two BTS videos from the shoot that took place before lockdown.

Sharing the first video on their social media, Excel Entertainment shared- "These three are a party on their own. Stay tuned for triple the trouble in 2021 #BehindTheScenes #ShotBeforeLockdown #PhoneBhoot." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Adding to the shenanigans that took place on the shoot, Excel shared another video with the caption,

"'Shooting' Behind The Scenes. Quite literally! #PhoneBhoot #BehindTheScenes #ShotBeforeLockdown." (sic) Here it is:

The upcoming supernatural comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The team will begin shoot later this year and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

