'Phone hacked, asleep when porn clip sent': Goa deputy CM files complaint

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, on Monday filed a complaint with the Goa Police Cyber Cell claiming that unknown persons shared a pornographic video in a Whatsapp group, which he is a part of, after fraudulently adding his name as the sender of the clip.

Kavlekar in his complaint to the Cyber Cell said that he was asleep at the time (1.20 am) when the alleged Whatsapp message was sent to the group 'Villages of Goa'.

"The video was sent to this WhatsApp group where I am one of the members and it was intentionally masked in my name with some criminal intention," Kavlekar said in the complaint.

"The message was sent to only this group out of the many WhatsApp groups where I am a member. Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Kavlekar said that efforts have been made in the past also to defame him.

"There have been many such attempts in the recent past to defame my name and project a wrong image of me in front of the public," he said demanding "strong action against all such miscreants and unscrupulous individuals who have criminally hacked/tampered with my mobile phone... and uploaded and transmitted obscene material," the complaint said.

