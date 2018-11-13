'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' brings people closer together: Arvind Kejriwal

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Festivals like 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' are very relevant at a time when people are being divided in the name of religion and caste, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday.

The festival, in which people belonging to different communities participate, involves offering of a chadar of fragrant flowers at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki and a floral 'pankha' and 'chhatra' (canopy) at the ancient Yogmaya temple, both in Mehrauli. A traditional floral 'pankha' (fan) was presented to the chief minister at the Delhi Secretariat by general secretary of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan that organises the festival, according to an official statement.

"Festivals like Phool Waalon Ki Sair are very relevant in today's scenario since the people of our country are being divided in the name of religion, caste and creed and seeds of hatred are being sown in society," Kejriwal said on the occasion. The festival plays a very important role in bringing people closer to each other and promoting peace and love in society, he said.

