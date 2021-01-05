Photo Inside: Is this Hrithik Roshan's look for a new project?

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Hrithik Roshan, too, has resumed work and has started shooting for a new project. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram to announce his return to the set. "Back on set," Hrithik wrote with the picture.

Hrithik can be seen sporting a new haircut, trimmed beard and a blue jacket. The Krrish star didn't divulge any details about the project and what he's shooting for.

Several of Hrithik Roshan's industry friends, and even his dad Rakesh Roshan, commented on the post. Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Too smart", while Abhishek Bachchan commented with a fire emoji. "God of Acting in India," one Instagram user wrote, while another wrote: "God of good looks."

Hrithik gave two back-to-back hits in 2019 - War and Super 30. He will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha.

The original film starred R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna play supporting roles. Roshan will reprise Vijay Sethupathi's role as a gangster, while Saif will play R Madhavan's role. The remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to roll soon.

