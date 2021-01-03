Photo Inside: Malaika Arora wishes everyone a 'Happy Sunday' with a sizzling pool picture

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest Bollywood divas currently. The 47-year-old actress-TV host keeps herself in the pink of health with the help of yoga and regular workouts. Malaika is not only known for her fitness, but also her style sense and glamorous social media posts. Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a sizzling pool picture wishing her fans and social media followers a happy Sunday.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote on Instagram, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Doesn't Malaika Arora look drop-dead gorgeous? The actress poses in a printed bikini with her hair tied up in a messy bun, minimal makeup and sunkissed skin.

A couple of days ago, Malla had shared an adorable picture with beau Arjun Kapoor wishing everyone a happy New Year. She wrote, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arora is seen wearing a metallic co-ord set that she complemented with a sleek bun, while her dark red lip graces her whole look. Whereas, Kapoor looks dashing in a casual open-buttoned shirt and trousers. From her photos, we can see that Malaika Arora spent New Year's in Goa with Arjun Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

She was also recently in Dharamshala with Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor was in Dharamshala for the shoot of his film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

