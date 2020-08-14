Search

Mithali Raj is all decked up in purple for her afternoon webinar

Published: Aug 14, 2020, 09:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In her latest post, Mithali Raj looks beautiful in the image she shares, decked up in one of her favourite colours for a webinar, on Thursday.

Picture Courtesy/ Mithali Raj's Instagram
Picture Courtesy/ Mithali Raj's Instagram

India women’s cricketer Mithali Raj has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She regularly takes to Instagram and Twitter to share photos from her life off the pitch with fun captions and messages.

Raj went on to captioned it: “Hello Thursday! All dressed up for the afternoon webinar in hues of purple, my second favourite colour after Blue. #bleedblue#bleedpurple.”

Mithali Raj is India's most successful women's crickter and has been a veteran player for the team over the years.

