Mithali Raj is all decked up in purple for her afternoon webinar

India women’s cricketer Mithali Raj has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She regularly takes to Instagram and Twitter to share photos from her life off the pitch with fun captions and messages.

In her latest post, Mithali Raj looks beautiful in the image she shares, decked up in one of her favourite colours for a webinar, on Thursday.

Raj went on to captioned it: “Hello Thursday! All dressed up for the afternoon webinar in hues of purple, my second favourite colour after Blue. #bleedblue#bleedpurple.”

Mithali Raj is India's most successful women's crickter and has been a veteran player for the team over the years.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news