Photo of doctor's wrinkled palm after wearing gloves for 10 hours goes viral on Twitter

As India reels under coronavirus outbreak, the doctors and paramedical staff across the country have been working tirelessly to provide the best care to patients. The frontline healthcare workers, who are putting their own lives at risk, also have to ensure that they don’t carry the virus back home.

To help save the patients, the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have been working for long hours wearing PPE kits and masks. A photo depicting how long shifts at hospitals has been taking a physical toll on the medical professionals has gone viral on Twitter.



The photo, shared on the micro-blogging site by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the condition of the palm of a doctor after removing the PPE kit and gloves after finishing a gruelling ten-hour shift at a hospital.



Hailing the frontline healthcare workers as ‘heroes’, Sharan wrote, “This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty. Salute to the frontline heroes.”

This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty.

Salute to the frontline heroes.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

Shared on June 19, the picture has garnered more than 46,000 likes and over 8,100 retweets so far and counting. Users commenting on the post had mixed reactions, but many praised the medical professionals who are striving hard to contain the spread of the virus.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

Salute to #angels who in the front line of #COVID19 fight! — âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂNeda M. Partisan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥· (@MariehAria) June 19, 2020

Salute the doctors. Great work they are doing. — DrDD (@DrDurgadoss) June 19, 2020

Salute the Corona warriors.

Nation appreciates and respects.

Thanks

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — umesh chander (@umeshchander4) June 19, 2020

God bless them.. May the force be with them.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar302) June 19, 2020

In recent days, I believed that the doctors in this planet are heavenly messengers of god

Thank you!!!! ,is not enough though

Blessings to all doctors and their families — Sakshi Singh (@sakshii0122) June 19, 2020

Oh my god!!!!!!

Grand salute to the covid warriorsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — vidyakar pathak (@VidyakarPathak) June 19, 2020

Last month, helicopters and fighter planes flew over hospitals as the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force paid floral tributes to healthcare workers and others involved in the fight against COVID-19. The aircrafts showered flower petals on some of the key hospitals in the country that are treating coronavirus patients.

