Photo of Ravi Shastri sleeping during IND vs SA match goes viral; funny memes follow

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 16:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Besides the Indian cricketers' performances, it was India's head coach Ravi Shastri who was all over the internet for a photo of him catching a nap during the third Test

A screengrab of the video that surfaced online.
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team faced South Africa in the third and final Test match at Ranchi. India went on to win the match by a huge margin of an innings and 202 runs which helped them whitewash South Africa 3-0 in the Test series.

However, besides the Indian cricketers' performances, it was India's head coach Ravi Shastri who was all over the internet as a photo of him catching a nap during the third Test went viral all over. In the photo, Ravi Shastri can be seen sleeping away while Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha look on.

This photo went on to become a huge sensation on Twitter which inspired various memes on the social media site. Here's a look at some of the hilarious memes on Twitter by users.

Rohit Sharma starred with the bat and had scored a double century and broke quite a few records in the process. Rohit Sharma also went on to win the Man of the Series award. Shahbaz Nadeem who made his Test debut at Ranchi ended up with 4 wickets for 40 runs in the match which was quite impressive.

