Photo of Ravi Shastri sleeping during IND vs SA match goes viral; funny memes follow

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team faced South Africa in the third and final Test match at Ranchi. India went on to win the match by a huge margin of an innings and 202 runs which helped them whitewash South Africa 3-0 in the Test series.

However, besides the Indian cricketers' performances, it was India's head coach Ravi Shastri who was all over the internet as a photo of him catching a nap during the third Test went viral all over. In the photo, Ravi Shastri can be seen sleeping away while Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha look on.

This photo went on to become a huge sensation on Twitter which inspired various memes on the social media site. Here's a look at some of the hilarious memes on Twitter by users.

Ravi Shastri has the best job in the entire world.



Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores. pic.twitter.com/h1NolGSqyQ — à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤¾ lame à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤Â (@oldschoolmonk) October 21, 2019

#RaviShastri #INDvSA

Ravi Shastri said recently:" If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play tabla?" pic.twitter.com/X1wnpGPGeT — crengan (@crengan) October 21, 2019

Some legend on the Internet : South Africa 6 down while Ravi Shastri 8 down already. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/anASQQUtic — Crentist (@DinkinFlicka_FC) October 22, 2019

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂwhen u drink water from Ravi shastri's BottleðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/K47y66Vykd — ROHIT Sharma FC (@imRAVIranwa45) October 17, 2019

Rohit Sharma starred with the bat and had scored a double century and broke quite a few records in the process. Rohit Sharma also went on to win the Man of the Series award. Shahbaz Nadeem who made his Test debut at Ranchi ended up with 4 wickets for 40 runs in the match which was quite impressive.

