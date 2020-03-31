Photo of reel life Ram Arun Govil watching Ramayan with his family is trending big time

A snapshot of Arun Govil watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the veteran actor playing Ram in the popular eighties serial is seen catching up the show all over again at home.

While "Ramayan" is being retelecast on Doordarshan along with several other popular serials of that era -- like "Mahabharat", "Byomkesh Bakshi" and "Circus" -- the audience is having a rush of nostalgia, as these shows dominated television in Doordarshan era of Indian television.

Talking about why it is important to watch the eighties tele-epic once again, Arun Govil recently told IANS: "The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time."

"Ramayan" is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

The show also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates