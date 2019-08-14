Photo: Rishi Kapoor remembers Shammi Kapoor on 8th death anniversary

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor shared a heartfelt tweet on uncle, superstar Shammi Kapoor's, 8th death anniversary. Check it out.

Rishi Kapoor shared this picture of Shammi Kapoor on his Twitter account

The original superstar Shammi Kapoor passed away on August 14, 2011, aged 79. Lovingly referred to as the Elvis Presley of India, Shammi Kapoor left millions of fans distraught after his demise. Popular as the hero of countless Hindu films including Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Junglee, Bluff Master, Kashmir Ki Kali, An Evening in Paris, and more recently, the 2011 film Rockstar, which was released after his death, Shammi Kapoor had and still has fans across age groups.

Nephew Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to remember Shammi Kapoor on his 8th death anniversary. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, "Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him!"

Several of Rishi Kapoor's Twitter followers agreed to his sentiment and responded to the post with comments like, "True, one of the best. Deewana hua Badal picturised on him and Sharmila ji from Kashmir ki Kali is my fav,", and "Sir, A legend and a musical hero like you!! There cannot be a replacement for Shammi Sir!!"

Shammi Kapoor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on August 7, 2011, suffering from chronic renal failure. After remaining critical for the next few days, Shammi Kapoor passed away on August 14, 2011.

Speaking of Rishi Kapoor, the 102 Not Out actor is currently in New York receiving treatment for cancer. He has been in the US for the past 10 months receiving treatment, and his wife actress Neetu Kapoor has been by his side.

A number of Bollywood celebrities have been in New York to visit the veteran actor, including Shah Rukh Khan, the Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor stumbled upon Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend actress Patralekhaa in the Big Apple. Neetu posted a picture with the couple on Instagram and captioned it, "Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !!Patralekha made my day with some Lovly words .. (sic)"

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor recently had a movie release after a hiatus from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. Rishi was already a part of the original hit film in 1979, and the film marks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot. This also brings out the light-hearted avatar of Rishi Kapoor after his power-packed performance in Mulk.

