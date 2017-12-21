Photograph on social media leads woman to suicide, 3 booked

Three persons have been booked after a 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide following the appearance of her photograph, with one of the three, on various social media platforms, police said

Police said that the woman had allegedly committed suicide by hanging two days ago in Maharajpur locality after which Raja Valmik (22), Munni Raikwar (35) and Sonu Raikwar (40) were booked for abetment yesterday night.





Arya said that the woman's family had been ostracised by her community panchayat on the behest of Munni and Sonu after her photograph with Raja Valmik became public. "We have booked Raja Valmik (22), Munni Raikwar (35) and Sonu Raikwar (40) last night for inciting the woman to hang herself," Kotwali police station official Naval Arya said. He said that a search was on for the three persons.