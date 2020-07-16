Photographer builds his dream house in shape of camera

A man's love for photography has made him turn his dream of staying in a camera-shaped house into reality. Ravi Hongal's uniquely-shaped house in Karnataka's Belagavi district has got the world to take notice as its pictures have gone viral on social media.

According to the Indian Express, ever since the pictures of the camera-shaped house went viral on social media, people have been flocking from nearby areas to his house to click selfies with the house in the backdrop. Hongal, who is passionate about photography, said it was his long-cherished dream to build a house shaped like a camera, but was not sure how to build it until he found engineers and architects who helped in executing it.

Karnataka: A photographer couple, Krupa Hongal&Ravi Hongal, has built a camera-shaped house in Belgaum. Krupa (pic3) says,"It's a dream come true. We also named our 3 children-Canon,Nikon&Epson." Ravi (pic4) says,"We borrowed money for it&also sold our previous house."(14.07.20) pic.twitter.com/8Mkh1JOUk1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The railings of the balcony have been shaped as reels, with a big flash mounted on the top of the lens and hood. Even the name of the house has been a major talking point for netizens.

Apart from these details and the photography-related features inside and outside the three-storey house, the wall bears three brand names of cameras—Canon, Nikon, and Epson that are also the names of Hongal’s sons, aged 20, 18 and 13 years. The report also mentioned that each floor is dedicated to each of them.

When asked about the pictures of the house going viral, Hongal was quoted as saying that he did not build the house for publicity. "I didn’t anticipate it at all. It was my dream and I'm just happy that my passion is being recognised and people are enjoying it. I feel so happy and proud to see people stopping by to take photos and selfies," he said.

