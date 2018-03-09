Photojournalist allegedly manhandled by police during sealing drive in New Delhi

Locals alleged that the photographer was detained and forced to delete the pictures he had clicked

New Delhi: A photojournalist working with a Hindi daily was allegedly manhandled by police personnel during a sealing drive in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Friday.

Locals alleged that the photographer was detained and forced to delete the pictures he had clicked. There were also allegations that a senior police officer manhandled a shopkeeper and it was captured by the photojournalist.

Another photojournalist also alleged that he was manhandled. The two were allegedly detained at the Amar Colony Police Station.

The police, however, said, an inquiry will take place in the matter. "The local police had to assist the Supreme Court managing committee in the sealing drive. They had to ensure that there is no loss of property and life," said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson, Delhi Police.

The officer said that they (photojournalists) had become a part of the crowd. "There was a law and order situation. They had to contain the crowd and in that they were restrained. An inquiry will take place in the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, over 100 traders protested against the sealing drive and some police personnel and businessmen were injured. The police had to use mild force in containing the businessmen who tried to stop traffic on the Ring Road, another officer said.

