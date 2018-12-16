Photos: Aarav Bhatia's dinner date with mom Twinkle Khanna in Juhu

bollywood

On Saturday evening, Aarav Bhatia was spotted with momma Twinkle Khanna at a popular restaurant

Aarav Bhatia with Twinkle Khanna at Juhu's Soho house. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

While there are many starkids on the block who are often snapped by the paparazzi, actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are overly-protective about their kids. Their children Aarav Bhatia and Nitara often refrain from being photographed. Even the pictures shared by Twinkle or Akshay on their respective Instagram accounts, do not give a clear picture of their children.

However, on Saturday night, Twinkle Khanna was spotted with elder son, Aarav Bhatia in Juhu. Aarav, who always wears an anti-paparazzi jacket, was seen comfortably passing by as he got clicked by the shutterbugs. Dressed in a black tee and jeans, paired with white sneakers, the teenager was glued to his cell phone, as momma Twinkle looked chic in a red comfy top, paired with white pants and black t-strap sandals. This is one of the rare appearances made by the mother-son duo.

Like father Akshay Kumar, the children, too, are disciplined and follow fitness rigorously. Aarav has already bagged his first-degree black belt in judo, a Japanese martial art sport in May 2017, and baby Nitara was seen doing a battle-rope exercise at home. Daddy dearest had taken to his Instagram account to share this video and also mentioned how children learn everything from home and do what they see here.

"Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia [sic]," read his post.

